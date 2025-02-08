NWOAL BOYS BASKETBALL: Wauseon’s Third-Quarter Surge Sinks Archbold

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

DENIED … Wauseon’s Riley Riegsecker goes up to block the shot attempt by Isaiahs Gracia in the first half.

ON THE MOVE … Seth Richer takes the ball down the left side of Archbold defense in Friday night’s game at Wauseon.

By: Sienna Gill

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

WAUSEON (February 7, 2025) — In a game filled with shifts in momentum, it was a dominant third-quarter performance from the Wauseon Indians that lifted them over the Archbold Bluestreaks. Despite a late push from Archbold, Wauseon held firm, acquiring a 53-48 victory at home.

The first quarter demonstrated a balanced effort from both teams. Wauseon’s Nicholas Stinner started the scoring off with a free throw within the first minute of the game, but Archbold responded quickly.

A field goal from the Bluestreaks gave Archbold an edge early in the game, though Wauseon (9-9, 2-3 NWOAL) kept pace with crucial plays from Seth Richer and continuous effort from Stinner. Archbold held a narrow 10-9 lead at the end of the first.

Throughout the second quarter, both teams continued trading baskets. Archbold’s Evan Wendt provided a spark almost immediately, quickly contributing a 3-pointer.

Wauseon countered back with strong free throwing, continuing to put points on the board. However, they were still one point behind Archbold, who maintained a 20-19 lead at halftime.

The third quarter proved to be the turning point in the game. Archbold (10-8, 2-4, NWOAL) came out of halftime firing, putting points on the board within minutes, but Wauseon was ready.

The Indians were fueled by the sharp shooting of Riley Riegsecker, who put seven points on the board during the period.

Wauseon also stepped up their defense, limiting Archbold’s scoring opportunities. The Bluestreaks put up a fight throughout the quarter, but multiple fouls gave Wauseon plenty of chances to get ahead. By the end of the third quarter, Wauseon had built a 36-30 lead over Archbold.

Despite trailing, Archbold fought back in the fourth. Almost immediately, Wendt hit a wide-open field goal, igniting the crowd, and Micah Nofziger followed, giving the Bluestreaks a 38-36 lead.

Nevertheless, Wauseon’s offense persisted, getting back in the lead within seconds.

As the clock wound down, both teams made their share of baskets. With under a minute remaining, Archbold finally cut the deficit to 50-48, but it wasn’t enough to surpass the Indians.

Wauseon remained composed, draining three crucial free throws in the final moments of the game to seal the win.

ARCHBOLD (53) – Gracia 6; Phillips 6; Krieger 0; Wendt 17; Williams 2; Harris 1; Krueger 2; Piercefield 1; Valentine 3; Nofziger 10; Totals: 11-6-8 – 48

WAUSEON (48) – Neff 0; Fruchey 3; Richer 12; Riegsecker 7; Na. Stinner 7; Ni. Stinner 10; Gype 13; King 1; Totals: 11-4-19 – 53

AHS 10 10 10 18 – 48

WHS 9 10 17 17 – 53

Junior Varsity: Archbold, 35-23

Freshman: Archbold, 29-24