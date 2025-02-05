NWOAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Delta’s Defense Sparks Key NWOAL Victory Over Liberty Center, 48-35

By: Elliot Schneider

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

DELTA (February 4, 2025) – Delta’s defensive pressure proved to be the difference as the Panthers forced 29 turnovers and leaned on strong performances from Anna Lohman and Abbey Todd to secure a 48-35 victory over Liberty Center in an NWOAL showdown.

Delta (18-1, 5-1 NWOAL) overcame early struggles rallying behind an aggressive defense that disrupted Liberty Center’s (10-11, 1-5 NWOAL) offensive rhythm.

The Panthers capitalized on their pressure, turning forced turnovers into transition points, while Lohman and Todd combined for 33 of the team’s 48 points to lead the charge.

The game opened with Liberty Center’s Hope Atkinson catching fire from beyond the arc, knocking down back-to-back threes to give the Tigers a 6-2 lead.

Delta responded with a balanced attack, as Todd and Kendall Sprow scored inside. A three from Lohman put the Panthers ahead 9-6, but Liberty Center closed the quarter on a 9-2 run behind a deep shot from Macie Krugh and a strong finish from Atkinson, taking a 15-11 lead into the second.

Delta’s defense tightened in the second quarter, forcing multiple turnovers and limiting Liberty Center to just three points.

Lohman and Sprow combined to fuel a 10-3 run, including a pair of assists from Todd and Lohman that led to key buckets inside.

A free throw from Mackenzie Fuller cut the Tiger’s deficit to 21-18 at halftime, but Delta had gained control of the game’s tempo.

Liberty Center briefly reclaimed the lead in the third quarter, as Atkinson drilled another three and Aletha Fausnight added a transition layup making it 25-22.

However, Todd stepped up for the Panthers, knocking down a three and following it with back-to-back buckets down low. Delta closed the quarter strong, with Sprow and Lohman capitalizing on turnovers to push the advantage to 31-27 heading into the final quarter.

The final quarter belonged to Delta, as their defensive pressure continued to wear down Liberty Center.

Lohman scored six straight points to stretch the lead to 37-28, and while the Tigers attempted to rally behind Fausnight and Zientek, Delta’s ability to knock down some key free throws down the stretch kept the lead out of reach for the Tigers.

Todd’s final layup in the closing seconds sealed the 48-35 victory for the Panthers. Lohman led all scorers with 17 points, while Todd followed closely with 16.

Sprow added eight for Delta, who shot 50% from the line as a team. Liberty Center was paced by Atkinson and Fausnight, each with 12, but the Tigers struggled even more at the line, shooting just 31% from there.

The Panthers also won the rebounding battle 24-22 and made their defensive pressure felt with all the forced turnovers.

With the loss, Liberty Center falls to 1-5 in league play, 10-11 overall. With the win, Delta keeps their league championship hopes alive, as they face Patrick Henry (19-1, 6-0 NWOAL) for the league title this Thursday, February 6th, at home.

LIBERTY CENTER (35) – Hageman 0; Zientek 6; Bailey 0; Atkinson 12; B. Mohler 0; C. Mohler 0; Fausnight 12; Conrad 0; Krugh 4, Fuller 1; Totals: 9-4-5 – 35

DELTA (48) – Maynhart 0; Lohman 17; Todd 16; Kruger 0; Friess 1; Sprow 8; Wyse 2; Gillen 4; Totals: 16-3-7 – 48

LCHS 15 3 9 8 – 35

DHS 11 10 10 17 – 48

Junior Varsity: Liberty Center, 24-20