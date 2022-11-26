NWOAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wauseon Hangs On To Down Archbold 34-29

LONG BALL … Wauseon freshman Aizlynn Coronado knocks down a three-pointer in the first half. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)
By: Nate Calvin
WAUSEON – The Indians overcame foul trouble and a rash of turnovers to pull out a 34-29 win over Archbold in their non-league meeting on Friday night.
Archbold started strong as they jumped out to a 7-2 lead before Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer scored the last six points of the quarter to give Wauseon an 8-7 lead.
