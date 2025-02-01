NWOAL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wauseon’s Relentless Defense Ends Delta’s Perfect Season, 47-36

(PHOTOS BY RACHEL NAGEL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

NWOAL SHOWDOWN … Wauseon guard Aizlynn Coronado knifes her way through the Delta defense. VIEW 120 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

DRIVE TO THE RIM … Delta’s Anna Lohman gets to the basket in Thursday’s night NWOAL game at Wauseon.

By: Elliot Schneider

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

WAUSEON (January 30, 2025) – In a pivotal NWOAL showdown, Wauseon’s relentless full-court pressure and resilience on the glass proved to be the difference, as the Indians handed Delta its first loss of the season, 47-36 in a scrappy, hard-fought battle.

Delta (17-1, 4-1 NWOAL) entered the night unbeaten and in control of the league race, but Wauseon (15-4, 3-2 NWOAL) disrupted the Panthers with a high-energy defensive effort that forced turnovers and created transition opportunities.

The Indians also used quick ball movement to generate open looks, steadily pulling away in the second half.

The game opened with both teams trading baskets early. Wauseon’s press led to quick scores, but Delta answered with strong interior play, as Addison Wyse and Anna Lohman combined for early buckets to take a 6-4 lead.

A three-pointer from Mackenzie Stasa put Wauseon back in front, and a layup from Ella Tule extended the advantage to 9-6. Delta kept pace with a basket from Keagyn Gillen, but Wauseon countered with a mid-range jumper from Johanna Tester to make it 11-8.

Delta cut the deficit to one after Kendall Sprow knocked down two free throws, but another jumper from Tester pushed Wauseon ahead 13-10 after the first quarter.

In the second, Delta capitalized on early fouls, using free throws from Gillen and Lohman to tie the game at 15. Wauseon regained control behind a free throw from Stasa and a transition layup from Aizlynn Coronado to take an 18-15 lead.

Delta kept battling, as Sprow converted inside, and Loman hit another free throw to briefly give the Panthers a 19-18 edge.

However, Wauseon surged ahead before halftime, with Tester finishing back-to-back layups and Sophia Rupp adding a free throw to give the Indians a 25-19 advantage.

Delta managed to trim the gap to 25-22 after a Sprow layup and a free throw from Lohman just before the break.

Coming out of the half, Wauseon turned up the pressure. Rupp opened the third with a layup before knocking down a deep three-pointer to extend the lead to 30-22.

Wyse answered inside for Delta, but Rupp struck again from beyond the arc, stretching the lead to 33-24. Delta got a spark from Abbey Todd, who buried a three-pointer, but Wauseon carried a 34-27 lead into the final quarter.

Delta made a push early in the fourth, with Sprow and Lohman combining to cut the deficit to 34-32. Wauseon then delivered the knockout blow with back-to-back three-pointers from Rupp, followed by a bucket from Aunali Reyes to extend the lead to 42-34.

The Indians sealed the win at the free-throw line, with Coronado converting down the stretch as Wauseon outscored Delta 13-9 in the final period.

Rupp led all scorers with 18 points, including four three-pointers, while Tester added 13 for Wauseon. Delta was paced by Sprow’s 11 and Lohman’s 10.

With the win, Wauseon improves to 3-2 in NWOAL play, while Delta falls to 4-1, tightening the league race heading into the final stretch of the season.

DELTA (36) – Sprow 11; Lohman 10; Wyse 8; Gillen 4; Todd 3; Kruger 0; Friess 0; Totals: 11-2-8 – 36

WAUSEON (47) – Rupp 18; Tester 13; Reyes 5; Stasa 5; Coronado 4; Tule 2; Totals: 12-5-8 – 47

DHS 10 12 5 9 – 36

WHS 13 12 9 13 – 47

Junior Varsity: Wauseon, 32-12