NWOAL GIRLS SOCCER: Evergreen Remains Unbeaten In League After Racing Past Wauseon, 7-0

NWOAL ACTION … Evergreen captain Riley Studenka controls the ball in the Vikings’ 7-0 win over Wauseon.

WAUSEON SENIOR … Aizlynn Coronado knocks down the ball in a NWOAL league tilt at Evergreen.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

METAMORA (August 26, 2025) – Anyone who walked into Pifer Field at 5:07 for Evergreen’s girls soccer game with Wauseon probably missed the best part if that person was a Viking fan.

That’s because the Vikings rattled off four goals in the first 6:57 of the game, on their way to a 7-0 rout of the Indians.

“We have a really good group right now,” Evergreen coach Jacob Ott said. “Our starters are clicking on all cylinders, and we were able to get out quick.”

The Vikes remain unbeaten in the league and are 2-1-1 on the year. Wauseon is winless in five times out.

High-scoring sophomore Addy Gleckler got the Vikes on the board just 25 seconds into the game.

Gleckler rooted the ball out of a scrum in front of the net and drove a shot past Natalie Woodruff to give Evergreen a quick lead.

Just over a minute later, that margin doubled in the same manner; this time it was freshman Hallie Bryan doing the honors from almost the same place on the field.

With 35:16 on the clock, Gleckler struck again when she stole an Indian pass and, working 1-v-1 against the goalie, she drilled a crossing shot from the right of the net into the right side of the goal to make it 3-0.

The fourth tally in the Vikes’ fast start came with 33:03 left in the half. Gleckler had a chance for a first-half hat trick, but her drive clanged off the far post.

However, Maddy Heuerman was there to clean up the rebound to make it 4-0. Bria Berg had a pair of quality scoring chances from the right side, but Woodruff denied those attempts.

The third chance was the charm, though, as the Viking freshman took a pass from Ryleigh Dennison and fired a bullet over Woodruff into the net with 14:59 left in the first 40.

Wauseon had one scoring chance in the first when Tagan Pauley laced a shot from the right after a corner kick, but Ellie Nash corralled the attempt to keep Wauseon off the board.

With Ott subbing liberally the last 50 minutes of the game, sometimes subbing as many as seven at a time, scoring slowed in that time span.

Gleckler scored from Bryan 27 seconds into the second half, then Alivia Mitchey took a feed from Kyla Risner and hit the back of the net with 35 minutes to go for the final goal of the night.

“It’s always nice to mix it up with some inexperienced players playing with the top line just to get them some good varsity minutes,” Ott expressed of his hockey-like line changes. “It was a great day for them as well and making a statement for the league.”

Nash made five saves in the game for Evergreen. The Vikings play high-powered Woodmore on Saturday. Wauseon hosts Continental, also on Saturday.