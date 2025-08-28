Northwest Ohio’s Finest Art To Light Up Be ARTsee 2025

PRESS RELEASE – Northwest Ohio artists will have the opportunity to enter their fine art in the third annual Be ARTsee show this fall in Defiance.

The juried show is open to residents of Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties, age 18 and older. Entries must be original artwork by a current resident.

All painting and drawing media, hand-pulled prints, collages, sculpture, mixed media, photography, ceramics, glass, jewelry, metalwork, fiber art and woodwork are eligible for entry.

Show entries will be limited to the first 35 artists, space permitting. Show dates are Sundays, Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9 and 16 from 1-5 p.m. at the Defiance College Women’s Commission Art Gallery, 204 E. Sessions St.

Flyers featuring entry information, an application and deadlines are available at Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, History Studios in Defiance, Soaring Arts Studio in Napoleon, Gallery 317 in Bryan and 5060 Studios in Pettisville, or online at defiancesocietyofartists@gmail.com. To enter, email Jill Krutsch at jakrutsch12@gmail.com.

A non-refundable $25 fee entitles the artist to submit up to two entries. Completed entry form and checks are payable to Defiance Society of Artists, c/o Be ARTsee, 935 Wayne Ave., Defiance, Ohio 43512.

The entry form and check must be postmarked by Oct. 6. The opening reception starts at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, with awards presented at 2 p.m. at the Defiance College art gallery. Special artist recognition will include judge’s awards and People’s Choice.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award will receive recognition at the end of the four-week exhibit. The show is open to the public and many pieces of artwork will be available for purchase.