NWOAL SOFTBALL: Wauseon Indians Outslug Delta, 14-8

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Wauseon 14 Delta 8

WAUSEON – Eight Delta errors resulted in just three of Wauseon’s 14 runs being earned as the Indians outslugged Delta 14-8.

Wauseon collected six extra base hits led by a three-run homer by Ava Kovar and Shelbi Leija had two doubles as part of a 3-4 night with five RBIs.

Mackenzie ...