October BD Spotlight Award Goes To Williams County YMCA

SPOTLIGHT ON THE Y … Pictured left to right: Daniel Tinch, Williams County YMCA CEO, Tom Eickhoff, YMCA, and Derek Schultz, President of Bryan Development. Not pictured is James Tucker. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – To recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping, events, and other accomplishments, Bryan Development has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.” October’s Spotlight Award goes to Williams County YMCA for their landscaping overhaul and parking lot revitalization. The first phase of the landscaping portion entailed work around the entrance, flagpole, vehicle turnaround and island. Overgrown and dead landscape material was removed and accumulated landscaping stone was redistributed. New pavers were installed around the flagpole, new bushes were planted and the benches were repositioned. The Y’s landscaping now looks fresh and inviting.

The second phase of the landscaping work started in mid July and is still ongoing. The goal was to have a usable, visually open space rather than the thicket on the portion of property that borders Recreation Park. Brush and undergrowth was cleared, smaller trees were removed, and the ground was worked up to allow mowing. What started out to be just the playground area expanded to include all the thicket. Now the area is attractive and will be easier to maintain.

Much of the landscape work was completed by Tom Eickhoff, a member of the Y staff, who has put in over 170 hours on this project. Once started on cleaning up a portion, Tom just kept working, spurred on by all the positive support he received from the community while he worked. “I like the idea that members of the Y could look out at the park while they exercised instead of the thicket. The new view is a good balance of nature and small town” says Mr. Eickhoff. Tom was assisted by James Tucker with general landscape work and repositioning the cement benches.

The landscaping is not the only thing to get a fresh look at the YMCA. In partnership with the Bryan Area Foundation, the shared parking lot is being revitalized. This scope of work includes a full mill of the lot, repair, resurfacing, striping and remarking. The Y’s parking lot acts as a critical shared space for various community events and sports activities that take place in the park. It also provides a cut through from Center Street to the park and the neighborhood beyond. BAF funded 35 percent of this cost in reflection of how much of the lot’s use comes from the broader Bryan community.

The Williams County Family YMCA location was established in 1989 by the Faber Sisters, who wanted the facility to become the nucleus of a community center. The Y currently serves over 3,000 households and roughly 5,000 active members. Support from the community like the Bryan Area Foundation and volunteers like Tom and others help fulfill that vision of the Faber Sisters.

Bryan Development’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride. The BD presents the Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry, or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts, in Bryan. Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by Bryan Development with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award Nominations at developbryan@gmail.com.