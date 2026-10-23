Matthew Grube Selected To Fill Williams County Commissioner Seat

NEW COMMISSIONER … Matthew Grube. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Information provided by Carrie Schlade, chair of the Williams County Republican Central Committee

WILLIAMS COUNTY – Matthew Grube was selected Thursday evening, October 22, by the Williams County Republican Central Committee to fill the vacant Williams County commissioner seat, according to committee chair Carrie Schlade.

The seat opened when Commissioner Terry Rummel, a Republican, resigned effective October 17. Rummel announced August 18 that he would step down after nearly 10 years on the board. He was re-elected in 2024 to a term that began in January 2025.

Under Ohio law, the county central committee of the party that nominated a departing commissioner fills the vacancy, and it must do so within 45 days.

The committee had announced a 5:30 p.m. Thursday meeting at the Quality Inn in Holiday City, with candidate interviews held in executive session and votes taken by open roll call.

Grube joins Commissioners Bart Westfall and Scott Lirot.