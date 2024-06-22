Ohio State Highway Patrol Handles Serious Injury Traffic Crash In Fulton County

(PRESS RELEASE) Franklin Township – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Swanton Post is currently investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred on Interstate 80 near mile post 26 in Franklin Township, Fulton County.

On June 22, 2024 at approximately 2:02 A.M. a 2006 Dodge Sprinter, driven by Sherri Focke was traveling west in the right lane. A 2024 Volvo commercial vehicle driven by Taris Boiko was also traveling in the right lane.

Mr. Boiko struck the sprinter van in the rear causing the van to travel off the right side of the roadway. The sprinter van overturned, struck a ditch and a fence before coming to final rest in a field.

Ms. Focke and a passenger were transported by air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center.

The rear passenger was transported to the Fulton County Health Center with non-life-threatening injuries by ambulance. The driver of the commercial vehicle sustained no injuries.

The commercial driver, Ms. Focke and the front passenger were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash and no drug or alcohol use is suspected.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol were assisted on scene by Gorham Fayette Fire Department, Fulton County EMS, Wauseon Fire and EMS, Life Flight, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Hutch’s Towing and the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Maintenance.