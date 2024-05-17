Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigates Injury Crash In Fulton County

(STATE PATROL PRESS RELEASE) Delta – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on State Route 109 at County Road J in Pike Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred at approximately 7:19 p.m. on May 16, 2024.

A 2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette was northbound on State Route 109 driven by Oscar Morales, age 45, of Wauseon, Ohio. A 2021 Ford F-150 was eastbound on County Road J driven by Judy Friesner, age 68, of Swanton, Ohio.

Miss Friesner failed to yield the right of way and was struck by Mr. Morales. Mr. Morales then struck a utility pole.

Mr. Morales and two occupants were transported by ground ambulance to Toledo Hospital with minor injuries. Another passenger from Mr. Morales’ vehicle was transported by air ambulance to St. Vincent Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Miss Friesner and a passenger were transported by ground ambulance to Fulton County Health Center for minor injuries.

Safety belts and child seats were used at the time of the crash. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Police Department, Metamora Amboy Volunteer Fire Department, and

Delta Community Fire Department. The crash remains under investigation.