Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash In Fulton County

Swan Creek Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on County Road 2 near County Road C in Fulton County, Swan Creek Township, at approximately 3:58 P.M. on March 25, 2023.

A GMC Sierra operated by Scott Berger Sr., 59 years of age, of Swanton, was traveling north on County Road 2 when it ran off the right side of the roadway, where it struck a mailbox.

The GMC Sierra re-entered the roadway but ran off the right side of the roadway a second time, where it struck a tree.

Mr. Berger was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Berger was not wearing his seat belt when the crash occurred.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Providence Township Fire & EMS, Swanton Fire & EMS and Brett’s Towing.