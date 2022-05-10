Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Near Delta

Facebook

Pike Township – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on US 20A west of SR 109 in Pike Township, Fulton County, at approximately 4:31 P.M. on May 10, 2022.

A Nissan Altima operated by Homero Rodriguez, 64 years of age, of Wauseon, Ohio, entered the roadway from a business and traveled west on US 20A.

The Nissan Altima was struck in the rear by a westbound Harley Davidson Electra Glide Classic operated by Alan Mandly, 62 years of age, of Archbold, Ohio. Mr. Mandly’s motorcycle overturned onto its side.

Mr. Rodriguez was wearing his seat belt. He, nor his two passengers, were injured. The passengers were Miguel Gomez, 21 year of age, of Delta, Ohio, and Martin Mendoza, 46 years of age, of Delta, Ohio.

Mandly was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. He was transported to the Fulton County Health Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Delta Police Department, Xpress Towing, Don’s Towing and LifeFlight.