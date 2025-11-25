Ohio Turnpike Issues High Wind Travel Ban For High-Profile Vehicles

BEREA, Ohio (Nov. 25, 2025) – Ahead of high winds with rain and snow across northern Ohio – the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel ban across the entire 241-mile toll road for all high-profile vehicles from 8 a.m. EST, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, EST, Nov. 27, 2025.
High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet and 6 inches.
The following types of vehicles will be banned from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction expires or is canceled:
- All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth wheel trailers are excluded.);
- Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;
- All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;
- All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90-feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers); and
- All LCV triple-trailer combinations.
- 2-axle buses longer than forty (40) feet.
- Buses with 3 or more axles greater than forty-five (45) feet.
The following types of vehicles will be permitted to travel on the Ohio Turnpike:
- Self-propelled motor homes;
- Low-profile trailers;
- Fold-down camper trailers;
- Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;
- Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks;
- Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers;
- Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded;
- Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;
- Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet;
- Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;
- Two-axle buses less than 40 feet; and
- Buses with three or more axles less than 45 feet.
The travel ban on the Ohio Turnpike will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the weather event.