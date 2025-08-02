Ohio’s Expanded Sales Tax Holiday Now Underway Through August 14th

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBACK TO SCHOOL SHOPPING … Students across Ohio are able prepare for the upcoming school season a bit easier thanks to the tax free holiday.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Shoppers across Ohio are enjoying a much-needed break from sales tax as the state’s expanded Sales Tax Holiday officially began at 12:00 a.m. on August 1st and will conti...