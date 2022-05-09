OHSAA Baseball State Tournament Sectional Pairings Announced

Facebook

DIVISION II

5/18/22: No. 9 Wauseon @ No. 8 Toledo Central Catholic 5pm

Winner plays at No. 2 Napoleon in sectional final on May 20th at 5pm

5/20/22: No. 4 Van Wert @ No. 3 Bryan on May 20th in sectional final at 5pm

District tournament will be at Archbold High School starting on May 26th.

DIVISION III

5/18/22: No. 13 Northwood @ No. 5 Archbold 5pm; No. 12 Swanton @ No. 4 Evergreen 5pm

Winners play at higher seeded team in sectional final on May 20th`

5/18/22 No. 14 Delta @ No. 1 Ottawa Hills 5pm; Winner plays winner of Paulding/Liberty Center in sectional final

District tournament will be at Defiance High School beginning on May 26th.

DIVISION IV

5/17/22: No. 9 Hilltop @ No. 8 Edgerton 5pm; Winner plays at No. 1 Wayne Trace in sectional final on May 19th

5/17/22: No. 10 Pettisville @ No. 5 Ayersville 5pm; Winner plays at No. 4 Montpelier in sectional final on May 19th

5/17/22: No. 12 Fayette @ No. 7 Hicksville 5pm; Winner plays at No. 2 Antwerp in sectional final on May 19th

5/17/22: No. 11 Stryker @ No. 9 Edon 5pm; Winner plays at No. 3 North Central in sectional final on May 19th

District tournament will be played at Bryan High School starting on May 25th.

The state tournament will be held June 9-11 at Canal Park in Akron.