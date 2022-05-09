High School Sports Schedule For Monday, May 9th, 2022

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 9, 2022

SOFTBALL

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

No. 13 Fayette @ No. 1 Hilltop 5pm

No. 6 Ayersville @ No. 5 North Central 5pm

No. 11 Holgate @ No. 10 Pettisville 5pm

No. 8 Edon @ No. 7 Stryker 5pm

REGULAR SEASON

Evergreen @ Bryan 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Tinora 5pm

Patrick Henry @ Swanton 5pm

Edgerton @ Fremont (IN) 5:00pm

BASEBALL

Evergreen @ Bryan 4:30pm

North Central @ Fayette 5pm

Swanton @ Wauseon 5pm

Archbold @ Pettisville 5pm

Montpelier @ Delta 5pm

Hicksville @ Edon 5pm

Cardinal Stritch @ Hilltop 5pm

Stryker @ Edgerton 5pm

BOYS TENNIS

Napoleon @ Archbold 4:30pm

TRACK & FIELD

Bryan/Edon/Swanton @ Antwerp Invitational 4:30pm

 

