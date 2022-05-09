SOFTBALL
DIVISION IV SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS
No. 13 Fayette @ No. 1 Hilltop 5pm
No. 6 Ayersville @ No. 5 North Central 5pm
No. 11 Holgate @ No. 10 Pettisville 5pm
No. 8 Edon @ No. 7 Stryker 5pm
REGULAR SEASON
Evergreen @ Bryan 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Tinora 5pm
Patrick Henry @ Swanton 5pm
Edgerton @ Fremont (IN) 5:00pm
BASEBALL
Evergreen @ Bryan 4:30pm
North Central @ Fayette 5pm
Swanton @ Wauseon 5pm
Archbold @ Pettisville 5pm
Montpelier @ Delta 5pm
Hicksville @ Edon 5pm
Cardinal Stritch @ Hilltop 5pm
Stryker @ Edgerton 5pm
BOYS TENNIS
Napoleon @ Archbold 4:30pm
TRACK & FIELD
Bryan/Edon/Swanton @ Antwerp Invitational 4:30pm
Be the first to comment on "High School Sports Schedule For Monday, May 9th, 2022"