OHSAA Football Computer Ratings (After Week 5)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday afternoon. The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 24, when 448 schools (top 16 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2021/2021HarbinReportWeek5.pdf

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 71 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

DIVISION IV REGION 14

1. Bellevue (4-1-0) 8.9, 2. Van Wert (4-1-0) 8.7, 3. Port Clinton (4-1-0) 8.2899, 4. Wooster Triway (3-0-0) 8.1042, 5. Clyde (4-1-0) 8.1, 6. Sandusky Perkins (4-1-0) 7.95, 7. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-1-0) 7.3869, 8. Tol. Scott (4-1-0) 7.3313, 9. Bellville Clear Fork (3-2-0) 6.9, 10. Shelby (4-1-0) 6.7531, 11. Galion (3-2-0) 5.55, 12. LaGrange Keystone (3-1-0) 4.9583, 13. Bryan (3-2-0) 4.3, 13. Rossford (3-2-0) 4.3, 15. Oberlin Firelands (3-2-0) 4.2, 16. Huron (2-3-0) 3.45, 17. Milan Edison (2-3-0) 3.4, 18. Wauseon (3-2-0) 3.1, 19. Sheffield Brookside (2-2-0) 2.875, 20. Upper Sandusky (2-3-0) 2.6

DIVISION VI REGION 22

1. Archbold (5-0-0) 10.45, 2. Ashland Crestview (5-0-0) 8.15, 3. Columbus Grove (5-0-0) 7.9, 4. Carey (4-1-0) 7.2204, 5. Tinora (4-1-0) 7.2, 6. Gibsonburg (5-0-0) 6.9122, 7. Collins Western Reserve (4-1-0) 6.3, 8. Liberty Center (3-2-0) 5.75, 9. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (4-1-0) 5.6232, 10. Bluffton (4-1-0) 5.0727, 11. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (3-1-0) 4.9239, 12. Attica Seneca East (4-1-0) 4.35, 13. Delta (3-2-0) 4.2367, 14. Tol. Ottawa Hills (4-1-0) 3.95, 15. Van Buren (2-3-0) 2.55, 16. Evergreen (2-3-0) 1.8608, 17. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (2-3-0) 1.4, 18. Northwood (1-2-0) 1.3333, 19. Fairview (1-4-0) 0.8, 19. Wayne Trace (1-4-0) 0.8

DIVISION VII REGION 26

1. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (5-0-0) 7.4, 2. Edon (4-1-0) 6.2838, 3. Lima Central Cath. (4-1-0) 5.5, 4. McComb (4-1-0) 5.35, 5. Ayersville (3-1-0) 5.1111, 6. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (4-1-0) 4.4646, 7. Patrick Henry (4-1-0) 4.45, 8. Convoy Crestview (4-1-0) 4.3, 9. Dola Hardin Northern (3-2-0) 3.9677, 10. Waynesfield-Goshen (4-1-0) 3.95, 11. Leipsic (3-2-0) 3.75, 12. Arlington (4-1-0) 3.25, 13. Spencerville (2-3-0) 3, 14. Antwerp (3-2-0) 2.7082, 15. Lima Perry (2-3-0) 2.5, 16. Edgerton (3-2-0) 2.3, 17. Tiffin Calvert (2-3-0) 2.1653, 18. Pandora-Gilboa (2-3-0) 2.1071, 19. Ada (1-4-0) 1.8, 20. Sycamore Mohawk (1-4-0) 1.4