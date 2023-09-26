OHSAA Football Computer Ratings (After Week 6)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday.

The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 22, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.

This week’s complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at: https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/Sports/Football/2023/2023HarbinReportWeek6.pdf

There are 711 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division).

The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

DIVISION IV REGION 14

1. Sandusky Perkins (5-0) 13.9667, 2. Shelby (5-1) 10.9667, 3. Cle. Glenville (4-1) 10.2371, 4. Bellevue (3-3) 8.6439, 5. Van Wert (3-3) 8.4833, 6. Galion (4-2) 7.2, 7. Millersburg West Holmes (4-2) 6.6167, 8. Oberlin Firelands (3-3) 6.35, 9. Lima Bath (4-2) 6.3167, 10. Wauseon (4-2) 6.2833, 11. Bryan (3-3) 5.2833, 12. Vermilion (3-3) 4.9, 13. Napoleon (2-4) 3.7, 14. Caledonia River Valley (2-4) 3.6167, 15. Elyria Cath. (2-4) 3.5505, 16. Kenton (2-4) 3.4833, 17. St. Marys Memorial (2-4) 3.1333, 18. Upper Sandusky (3-3) 3.0667, 19. Cle. Central Cath. (2-4) 2.7273, 20. Bellville Clear Fork (1-5) 2.2833

DIVISION V REGION 18

1. Milan Edison (6-0) 12.3, 2. Liberty Center (6-0) 11.5333, 3. Oak Harbor (6-0) 10.1333, 4. Archbold (5-1) 9.9167, 5. Coldwater (6-0) 9.7, 6. Genoa Area (5-1) 8.7333, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-1) 8.5833, 8. Pemberville Eastwood (5-1) 7.0333, 9. Marengo Highland (4-2) 6.6667, 10. Huron (4-2) 6.6463, 11. Marion Pleasant (4-2) 5.9, 12. Lewistown Indian Lake (4-2) 5.3833, 13. Willard (4-2) 3.9318, 14. Spencerville (2-4) 3.5, 15. Port Clinton (2-4) 2.9167, 16. Delta (3-3) 2.6167, 17. Tontogany Otsego (2-4) 2.6, 18. Fredericktown (2-4) 2.5333, 19. Northwood (2-4) 2.4235, 20. Bloomdale Elmwood (1-5) 1.7667

DIVISION VI REGION 22

1. Bluffton (6-0) 9.3167, 2. Collins Western Reserve (5-1) 7.95, 3. Carey (4-2) 7.8, 4. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-1) 7.5606, 5. Columbia Station Columbia (6-0) 6.9833, 6. Ottawa Hills (5-1) 6.835, 7. Columbus Grove (4-2) 6, 8. Ashland Mapleton (3-3) 4.8667, 9. Sullivan Black River (4-2) 4.85, 10. Attica Seneca East (3-3) 4.6833, 11. Kansas Lakota (3-3) 4.6591, 12. Bucyrus Wynford (3-3) 4.3, 13. Tinora (3-3) 4.2333, 14. Ashland Crestview (2-4) 3.25, 15. Paulding (4-2) 2.9333, 16. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-3) 2.8939, 17. Van Buren (2-4) 2.7, 18. Wayne Trace (3-3) 2.6333, 19. Castalia Margaretta (3-3) 2.5404, 20. Evergreen (2-4) 2.5167

DIVISION VII REGION 26

1. Patrick Henry (6-0) 11.6333, 2. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (6-0) 9.4, 3. McComb (5-1) 9.3, 4. Tiffin Calvert (5-0) 9.2667, 5. Antwerp (6-0) 8.7, 6. Leipsic (6-0) 8.55, 7. Pandora-Gilboa (4-2) 7.5333, 8. Waynesfield-Goshen (6-0) 7, 9. Ayersville (5-1) 6.9, 10. Convoy Crestview (5-1) 6.0167, 11. Arlington (4-2) 5.6667, 12. Lima Central Cath. (3-3) 5.5, 13. Edon (4-2) 5.0697, 14. Dola Hardin Northern (4-2) 4.7833, 14. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (4-2) 4.7833, 16. Pioneer North Central (5-1) 4.7677, 17. Montpelier (4-2) 3.8308, 18. Ada (2-4) 3.2667, 19. Delphos St. John’s (3-3) 3.25, 20. Gibsonburg (2-4) 2.9495