Division II Girls Golf Sectional Results

ARCHBOLD LADY BLUESTREAKS

(Top 3 teams and top 3 individuals not on a qualifying team advance to districts)

Division II @ Ironwood GC

1. Archbold (374), 2. Otsego 382, 3. Wauseon (388)

INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING: Liv Fineske (Toledo CC) 82, Kalleigh Mignin (Delta) 84, Sara Patrick (Lake) 89

Division II @ Auglaize GC

TEAM RESULTS: 1. Van Buren 332; 2. Napoleon 380; T3. Miller City 383, Edgerton 383 (Miller City wins 5th man tiebreaker to advance)

INDIVIDUALS ADVANCING: Kasey Nelson (Patrick Henry) 74, Lola Giesige (Edgerton) 80, Jaden Dietsch (Edgerton) 86