OHSAA State Wrestling Championships (After Day 2)

Division II
TEAM SCORES: 1. Graham Local 122.5; 2. Columbus DeSales 96.5; 3. Buckeye 62.5; 4. Columbus Waterston 59.0; 5. Columbus Hartley 54.5; 10. Wauseon 42.0; 48. Defiance 48.0; T49. Napoleon 7.0; T54. Bryan 5.0
DIVISION III
TEAM SCORES: 1. Legacy Christian 90.5; 2. Archbold 67.0; 3. Milan Edison 61.0; 4. Barnesville 59.0; 5. Liberty Center 41.0; 7. Delta 38.0; 14. Ayersville 14.0; 29. Tinora 17.5; T48. Fairview 8.0;
Area Wrestlers In State Finals Tomorrow:
Division III
106 – Adam Mattin (Delta, 12-0) vs. Parker Pikor (Lake Catholic, 44-6)
144 – Brodie Dominique (Archbold, 61-4) vs. Boede Campbell (Legacy Christian, 26-5)
175 – Hayden Dickman (Archbold, 50-8) vs. Xander Myers (Liberty Center, 47-4)
190 – Wyat Ripke (Archbold, 62-3) vs. Keegan Sell (Gar. Garfield, 44-5)