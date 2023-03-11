Barbara Reed (1929-2023)

Barbara Ann Reed passed away suddenly February 25th, 2023, at St. Luke’s hospital.

Barbara was born July 31st, 1929, to Leone (Schatzer) Moon and Maynard Moon.

She was a 1947 graduate of the former Devilbiss High School and an active alumna organizing years of reunions for the class of “47.

She married Grant “Dan” Reed May 1st, 1951, and lived and raised her family in Sylvania, Ohio. For the last 22 years she was a resident of Maumee, Ohio, living independently until her death.

In her early years while her husband was stationed in Korea, Barbara was the office manager for Dr. John Kelleher, a Toledo plastic surgeon.

After moving to Sylvania, she was the bookkeeper for the Chalet restaurant, a popular eatery and she and her husband owned and operated a well-known bike shop on Main St. in Sylvania called The Spoke and Pedal.

In her later years, after the sale of their business Barbara worked for The University of Toledo in the admissions and bursar’s office retiring in 2003.

Barb was an avid reader and a weekly visitor to the Maumee Library, often reading 5-10 books a week. She enjoyed gardening and her flower beds were a sight of beauty and color.

Barb was an accomplished seamstress, knitter, and cross stitch expert, and her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends have many handmade treasures.

Of all her accomplishments her most honored title was that of grandmother and great grandmother. She rarely missed any events in their lives and was their number one cheerleader.

A special thanks to her son-in-law Rick who was her “on call” handyman and the BEST Sunday omelet maker. He was patient until the very end.

Another special thanks to her daughter-in-law Lois, who although widowed for 12 years, never missed a Sunday phone call, birthday or holiday. Lois loved Barb like her own mother.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Grant “Dan” Reed, son Timothy Reed, and great grandson Camilo Seadin.

She is survived by her daughter Mary (Rick) Gardner, daughter-in-law Lois Reed, granddaughters Lauren Reed, and Emily (Anthony) Seadin, grandsons Luke (Betsy) Gardner and Timothy Gardner, great grandsons Willis, Harvey, and Theodore Gardner and Basil Seadin and great granddaughter Florence Gardner. Barbara was expecting her 7th great grandchild in June.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 13th from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swanton, where a memorial service for Barbara will begin at 5:00 pm, with Pastor Dalton Rosa-Ruggieri officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 620 Dodge St., Swanton, OH 43558 or Tiny Purpose, 357 Sherman St., Blissfield, MI 49228.

http://www.tinypurpose.com/donation.html