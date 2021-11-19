(Paid Content) Bryan Board Of Public Affairs: Approval Given For New Probationary Engineering Assistant

The Bryan Board of Public Affairs held their meeting on Tuesday, November 16th at 5:00 p.m. The meeting was called to order followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call. The board first moved to approve the minutes from the previous meeting that took place on November 2nd.

With no public wishing to speak, the board moved to hear a report from the clerk treasurer. A motion was made to approve the report which passed. A request to authorize educational assistant was then discussed.

The request was made to support Kevin Douglas as he continues his path towards a degree in Industrial Technology at Northwest State Community College. A motion was made to approve support for Kevin which passed.

The board then heard a request to hire a probationary engineering assistant level 1. The position would be offered to Steven Hall who has a diverse work experience and skill set.

Mr. Hall also has construction and engineering experience with 5 years working with CAD as well as other valid work experience. The board moved to offer the position to Mr. Hall.

A motion was then made to approve the semi-monthly disbursements which passed followed by comments by BPA and staff.

The board then moved to enter into executive session to discuss the acquisition of property. Upon returning from executive session, the board moved to adjourn for the evening.

