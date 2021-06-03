(Paid Content) Pioneer Village Council Welcomes Expansion Of Altenloh, Brink & Co.

WEDCO ASSISTS EXPANSION … WEDCO Economic Development Assistant Keira Grandey attended the Pioneer Village special council meeting held on June 2, 2021, to answer any questions and to get the paperwork signed by the mayor. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

In a special Village council meeting held on Wednesday evening, June 2, 2021, Pioneer Village Council approved Ordinance 18-2021 Authorizing the Mayor to enter into and execute an Enterprise Zone Agreement with Altenloh, Brink & Co. and KLJ Limited Partnership and declaring an emergency.

This welcomes an expansion of the company previously known as TruFast, into the building on the east side of Reifel Industries.

Altenloh, Brink & Co. is located in Bryan, Ohio but is “landlocked” there and unable to expand. There has been a portion of their company located in Pioneer for a while, with around 40 or 50 employees working there, so this move of 60 from Bryan and the hiring of 30 more employees will move the employee count in Pioneer to around 140-150.

The company will then hire around 20 more employees for the Bryan location as well.

Keira Grandey, who is the Economic Development Assistant for WEDCO was present at the meeting to answer questions and with the paperwork for the mayor to sign.

This move will bring a 15 year, 100% abatement to the North Central Schools of $29,000 per year and $3000 per year to Four County Career Center.

Mayor Ed Kidston commented that with the President of the company, Jason Beals, being a North Central graduate, they are happy that the company is choosing to expand in Pioneer.

The company makes roofing screws and Reifel Industries coats them, so having them next door to each other will make it convenient.

