Parkview Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary Kicks Off Annual Membership Drive

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

MEMBERSHIP DRIVE … The Parkview Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary is conducting its annual membership drive in September and October. Auxiliary members will be promoting memberships Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Miller’s Market, Montpelier, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and during the Montpelier Library Fall Fest Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pictured from left to right with the auxiliary’s 2026 Bean Days parade entry are Vice President Linda Thornton, Linda Dilworth, President Lynn Watson, Past President Elaine Willibey, Secretary Connie Dunseth, Sharon Simon and Shelley Repp. The first general meeting of the new season will be Monday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. in the Parkview Montpelier Hospital conference room.

“Pink Lady Membership Kickoff Day” is scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 23, by the Parkview Montpelier Hospital Auxiliary.

During September and October, the auxiliary conducts its annual membership drive. Auxiliary members in pink smocks will offer information about the auxiliary and accept annual membership dues and monetary donations at Miller’s Market, Whitaker Way, Montpelier, Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The auxiliary welcomes new members to sign up for a nominal annual dues donation, and members are encouraged to renew their annual membership.

“Pink Lady” volunteers proudly support our local hospital with various functions and projects to fund financial donations to the hospital.

New auxiliary program books listing meeting dates and guest speakers are available for the new season beginning this fall.

The auxiliary meets October through June on the second Monday of each month at 1 p.m. in the hospital conference room and features local guest speakers on a variety of topics. Luncheons at noon are scheduled in December, March and June.

The auxiliary’s main purpose is offering financial support to the local hospital, showing appreciation to the hospital staff for their continuous efforts in excellent patient care, providing monthly patient favors, offering assistance at hospital blood drives and presenting educational programs regarding various health concerns, hospital services and local community affairs.

This year the auxiliary anticipates projects including participation in the Montpelier Library “Fall Fest” on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; the annual memorial program “Lighting the Way to Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 6; an angels and luminaries program; hospital staff appreciation day; monthly patient favors; supplying puzzle, activity and reading books for patients; and direct financial donations to Parkview Montpelier Hospital via Parkview Health Foundation.

Since its organization over 70 years ago, the auxiliary has donated nearly $265,000 to assist in purchasing hospital equipment, other necessary items and monetary gifts to CHWC Share Foundation.

Current auxiliary officers serving one-year terms through June 2027 are President Lynn Watson; Vice President and Sunshine Chair Linda Thornton; Secretary Connie Dunseth; Treasurer Joyce Schelling; and Past President Elaine Willibey. Also serving on the executive board is Ruth Cooley, historian.

All auxiliary members and guests are invited to attend monthly general meetings starting Monday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. in the Parkview Montpelier Hospital conference room.

Program books for the new year are available for each member. Guests are always welcome. For more information, contact President Lynn Watson at 317-370-0310 or Treasurer Joyce Schelling at 419-459-4696.