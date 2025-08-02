Patrick Henry Softball Coach Mike Meyer Announces Retirement After Distinguished Career

HAMLER — Mike Meyer, who has served as Patrick Henry’s head softball coach across two separate tenures, is stepping away from the dugout, the school’s athletic department announced Thursday.

His retirement became official on July 28, concluding a coaching career that spanned sixteen seasons. Meyer’s initial run with the Patriots began in 2008.

Over the course of his first stint, he guided the team to three district titles, six sectional championships, and capped his efforts with a Division III regional runner-up finish in 2019. Under his leadership, Patrick Henry amassed a 206-88 record during those years.

After the 2019 season, Meyer retired, missing only the 2020 campaign—which was canceled—before returning to coach again in 2022.

Over the last four years, he steered the Patriots to a combined 51-28 record, bringing his overall coaching mark at Patrick Henry to 257 wins and 116 losses.

The 2024 season marked a high point for the program since Meyer’s brief absence. The Patriots opened the spring with an impressive 11-0 streak, climbed into the state Division VI rankings, and finished with a 19-5 record after reaching the district semifinals.

In a statement released by the athletic department, Meyer expressed gratitude to the many individuals who contributed to the program’s success. “I would like to thank all of my former players and coaches who helped build this program,” he shared.

“I am grateful to everyone who put in the effort each day to make us better. I also appreciate the unwavering support from parents and the community throughout my years as coach. Your encouragement meant the world. I will surely miss being on the field and in the dugout.”

Meyer concluded by wishing the team continued success, reflecting fondly on the relationships and achievements forged during his sixteen years at the helm of Patrick Henry softball.