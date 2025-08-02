Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Paulding County

PRESS RELEASE – The Van Wert Highway Patrol Post is investigating a single vehicle, rollover crash that occurred on CR111 near TR168 in Paulding County, Emerald Township, at 12:58 A.M. on August 1, 2025.

A 2006 Ford F-350, operated by a juvenile, of Oakwood, was traveling southbound on CR111. The juvenile lost control of the vehicle, going off the left side of the roadway, and overturned into a ditch.

The juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The juvenile was transported by Paulding EMS to Defiance Regional Medical Center, with life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Paulding Fire and EMS, and Hague Towing and Recovery.