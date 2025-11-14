Patrol Seeking Public’s Assistance In Locating Vehicle & Driver Involved In Hit-Skip Crash

PRESS RELEASE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a pick-up truck and driver involved in a serious-injury hit-skip crash in Williams County on November 12.

At approximately 5:41 p.m., troopers responded to eastbound County Road G near County Road 10 in Center Township following reports of a crash involving a pick-up truck and horse-drawn buggy.

The preliminary investigation revealed the horse-drawn buggy, occupied by Martha Wagler, 27, Bryan Ohio, and two children, was struck in the rear by a pick-up truck. The truck, believed to be a white Chevrolet Silverado, failed to stop and left the scene.

Wagler and her two children were transported by ambulance to Parkview Bryan Hospital with serious injuries.

A short time later, Wagler was transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind., and the children were transferred to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Troopers have not been able to determine the identity of the driver or the location of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, the location of the vehicle, or the identity of the driver is asked to call the Defiance Post at (419)784-1025.

The Defiance Post was assisted on scene by the Montpelier Fire Department, Williams County EMS and Williams County Sheriff’s Office.