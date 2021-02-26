Paul Kennedy Recognized For Years Of Service As Fulton County Assistant Prosecutor

In December 2020, the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association awarded Fulton County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Paul Kennedy with the Meritorious Assistant Prosecuting Attorney 2020 award for my years of service to Fulton County.

Kennedy was nominated by Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman. Each year, the OPAA awards one Assistant Prosecuting Attorney in the State of Ohio with this award.

“I was honored to be recognized as I know that there are many deserving prosecutors throughout this state who, like me, have dedicated their careers to public service”, said Kennedy.

Kennedy is a 1994 graduate of the University of Toledo College of Law, and joined the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office in 1995. He has been the Chief Assistant for more than ten years.

Currently, Kennedy prosecutes the majority of the felony offenses that occur in Fulton County.