Pauline King (1931-2022)

Pauline R. King, age 90 years, of Pettisville, passed away early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

She was born November 16, 1931, at Archbold, the daughter of Arthur and Alice (Merillat) Klopfenstein and married Marvin King on December 14, 1957.

A lifelong resident of the Pettisville area, she with her husband, owned and operated Circle K RV’s in Pettisville.

She enjoyed visiting with everyone she saw, going to Florida for winter, camping and spending time with family. She was a member of Central Mennonite Church.

She is survived by; two sons, Larry (Cathy) King of Wauseon, and Duane (Jenifer) King of Pettisville; 5 grandchildren, Erica King, Aaron (Jordyn) King, Brad (Elise) King, Stacey (Barry) Bock and Troy King; two great-granddaughters, Blakely and Bailey Bock; two great-grandsons, Dawson King and Owen King; a brother, Marlin (Marcine) Klopfenstein; sisters, Phyllis Yoder and Linda Riegsecker; and sisters-in-law, Bev Klopfenstein and Ilva King.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Dale Klopfenstein and infant Delmer; sister Donna Gautsche.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 at 11 AM at the Central Mennonite Church with Pastor David Elkins officiating. Interment will precede at 10 AM in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Central Mennonite Church from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

