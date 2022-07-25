Sandra McKelvey (1938-2022)

Sandra Lee McKelvey, age 83, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away early Friday morning, July 22, 2022, in her home, after an extended illness.

Mrs. McKelvey was a 1957 graduate of Edgerton High School and throughout her work career she was employed at The Ohio Art Company, Champion Plastics, Gorny-Winzeler Toy Department, Wilson Seeds, T & J Floral and operated her own floral shop in Edgerton, called Silks and Such for several years.

She enjoyed making floral arrangements, antiquing and collecting.

Sandra Lee McKelvey was born on September 4, 1938, in Edgerton the daughter of Ray C. and Audrey May (Williams) Sites. She married William G. McKelvey on June 28, 1959, in Edgerton and he survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter, Tamara D. McKelvey, of Archbold, Ohio; a sons, Troy W. (Meenu) McKelvey, of Harleysville, Pennsylvania; and one sister, Patricia Wise, of Rochester Hills, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with Sandra’s requests, there will be no public services and interment in Maple Grove Cemetery will be private.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, has been entrusted with arrangements.

