Pedestrian Struck & Killed By Train In Defiance County

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

On Friday, April 15th, 2022 at approximately 3:30 am the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and Hicksville Police Department responded to the CSX railroad tracks for a pedestrian being struck by a train.

At approximately 7:00 am the Hicksville Police Department received a report of a missing adult male from a residence located on Fountain Street in the Village of Hicksville.

The description of the missing male matched the description of the pedestrian that was struck by the CSX train.

The male was later identified as Logan Schambers, age 18 of Avilla, Indiana and former resident of Hicksville, Ohio.

The body of Schambers was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is continuing and awaiting final coroner report.

INFORMATION FROM HICKSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT