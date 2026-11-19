ROYALTON TOWNSHIP – A man on foot was hurt Tuesday evening, Nov. 10, when he was hit during a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 20, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 6:11 p.m. The patrol’s report, posted Thursday to the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s online crash system, says Emily J. Goebel, 39, of Swanton was driving east on Route 20 as Darryl G. Hudson, 33, of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, was crossing the highway northbound in a heavy equipment vehicle.

Eduardo Medina, 21, of Riviera, Arizona, was walking north just ahead of Hudson’s vehicle.

The report says Goebel swerved to try to miss Hudson, but her vehicle hit both the heavy equipment vehicle and Medina.

Lyons Fire/EMS took Medina to Fulton County Health Center with injuries listed as non-incapacitating. Goebel and Hudson were not hurt.

Hudson’s vehicle was not damaged, and Goebel’s had minor damage.

Hudson was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way on a public highway. Medina was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way as a pedestrian.

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