GUEST SPEAKER … Pictured: Steve Mantel

The guest speaker at the Nov. 18 Kiwanis Club of Bryan meeting was Kiwanian and Bryan resident Steve Mantel. Steve is well known to many here in Bryan from his career as a pharmacist and drug store owner prior to his retiring.

Steve spoke to the group about how to navigate the ins and outs of Medicare Part D. With the open enrollment period upon us, he noted that there are many options available to Medicare eligible individuals and the importance of conducting due diligence to select the appropriate plan, as there is no “one size fits all” option.

He also noted that if you find yourself in a plan that does not meet your needs, you will not be able to change until next year during the next open enrollment period.

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