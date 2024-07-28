Perfect Weather Greets Bryan’s Flair On The Square

(PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jenna@thevillagereporter.com

Bryan held their Annual Flair on the Square on Saturday, July 27th. The event held a multitude of activities to enjoy throughout the day beginning at 10:00am and wrapping up at 9:00pm. Everything about Flair on the Square radiates around art.

The annual art festival incorporates live music, unique foods, and a fresh market among so many other things to come together and create the truly one-of-a-kind events.

On the festival’s north stage, they held dance ...