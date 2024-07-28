Daphne’s Toy Drive: Changing The Lives Of Kids In Hospitals

(PHOTOS BY JENNA FRISBY / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

TOY DRIVE … Cherish Brown has started Daphne’s Toy Drive. A toy drive donating toys to the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan where her daughter spent much of her time after her terminal diagnosis of DIPG.

By: Jenna Frisby

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jenna@thevillagereporter.com

Cherish Brown has started a toy drive in honor of her daughter Daphne. Saturday, July 27th Brown held Daphne’s Toy Drive at the Walz Park pavilion in Edon from 1:00pm-5:00pm.

The idea of starting the toy drive came to Brown as she though...