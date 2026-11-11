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PETTISVILLE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Approves Plan To Address Projected Cash Shortfall For FY29 & FY30

By No Comments12 Mins Read

At the Pettisville Board of Education meeting held on Monday, Nov. 9, board members heard details regarding a Precautionary Cash Balance Plan.

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