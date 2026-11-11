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MILLCREEK-WEST UNITY BOARD OF EDUCATION: Large Turnout Reported For Elementary Parent-Teacher Conferences

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The Millcreek-West Unity Local Board of Education met in regular session on Monday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. with all board members present.

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