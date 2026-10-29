PETTISVILLE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Board Gets First Look At New South Field Building

SOUTH FIELD UPDATES … Board members (from left) Scott Rupp, Justin Rufenacht, and Brent Hoylman listen as Superintendent Josh Clark (far right) points out features of the newly constructed South Field building, which includes a concession stand, press box, restrooms, and storage space. PHOTO BY AMY WENDT / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

By: Amy Wendt

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

amy@thevillagereporter.com

The Pettisville Board of Education toured the district’s new South Field concession stand and press box on Monday, October 26. Present were board members Brent Hoylman, Justin Rufenacht, Barry Hoylman, Scott Rupp, and Pam Skates. Superintendent Josh Clark, Elementary Principal Jason Waldvogel, High School Principal Adam Wagner, and Treasurer Chris Lee were also on hand to share the latest district news.

The South Field of the Pettisville Schools campus hosts varsity softball games as well as youth recreation. Construction of the new building is a part of Phase II of the Pettisville Unity Project, a collaborative initiative uniting the school, the Pettisville School Foundation, Pettisville Music Boosters, FFA Alumni, and Pettisville Athletic Boosters to support and upgrade athletic fields utilized by the school.

The new South Field building features a concession stand, press box, ADA-compliant restrooms, and a storage area. The facility is equipped with a sound system, security cameras, and the capability to integrate with existing school alarm systems, which can be utilized to warn game spectators in the event of severe weather.

Clark pointed out that the district has no plans to hire additional staff to clean the new field buildings, as the district’s head of maintenance has advised that it will not be necessary.

“The idea was to get something functional, but obviously, at the lowest price possible,” Clark explained. “And this (building), I think, does both.”

Superintendent Clark provided updates on other Unity Project initiatives, noting that the new building at the track field is also nearly complete. At the varsity baseball team’s North Field, concrete has been poured, work on the sidewalk and parking lot is underway, and masonry has been applied to the building. Clark shared that construction at the soccer field is coming along as well.

AGENDA ITEMS & PERSONNEL

The Board approved minutes from its September regular meeting, accepted financial reports as submitted by the treasurer, and authorized the payment of bills.

Head Cook, Sandy Blackwood, submitted her resignation for the purpose of retirement effective May 31, 2027, which was accepted by the Board.

The board also approved the appointment of the following staff members: Krysta Smith, Paula Peralta, and Erica Smith as Cafeteria Substitutes; Jamie Fox as Junior Class Advisor; Nichole Aeschliman and Carolyn Horner as Junior High Cheerleading Advisors; and Steve Hastings as Faculty Manager.

The board also approved a step change for Megan Leatherman to Bachelor’s +135, as well as various policy updates.

While there was no board report for the evening, President Brent Hoylman reminded fellow members to complete annual evaluations for both the superintendent and treasurer and return those to him by the November meeting.

ELEMENTARY REPORT

Principal Waldvogel began the elementary school report by sharing that students are looking forward to the annual Costume Parade and class fall parties on Friday, October 30. With parent-teacher conferences scheduled for November 5-6, there will be no school on Friday the 6th.

Literacy night was held on October 22, and according to Waldvogel, approximately 35-40 families had the opportunity to tour the newly renovated library and enjoyed an evening of stories, books, and activities.

Third grade students will begin state English Language Arts testing on October 27-28. Reading and math diagnostic tests were administered to students in grades K-6 at the beginning of the year.

Waldvogel reported that the school has used reading diagnostic assessments for several years to identify students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Per new state requirements under Senate Bill 19, the school must now also administer math diagnostic assessments to students in grades kindergarten through third grade.

Implementing the new requirements presents scheduling challenges, according to Waldvogel, as many students may qualify for both reading and math interventions, and finding additional instructional time without disrupting core instruction is difficult. In addition to exploring the scheduling of dedicated intervention periods, the school is reviewing intervention practices, diagnostic procedures, and progress-monitoring systems to ensure compliance with new state requirements.

HIGH SCHOOL REPORT

Principal Adam Wagner shared with board members that Pettisville High School was ranked 78th in Ohio and 3rd in the Toledo Metro area in the U.S. News High School Rankings. According to Wagner’s report, rankings are determined by state test scores, graduation rates, college readiness, as well as other data.

Benchmark testing will be held on October 27 in both Math and ELA. Students who are not required to take the test will take part in college and career activities presented by Northwest State Community College, Owens Community College, University of Toledo, and Bowling Green State University.

Wagner also reported that Pumpkin Fest was a success and received a large amount of community support. Students will perform the Fall Play “Whole Latte Love” on October 30 and 31 at 7:30 p.m. and on November 1 at 2:30 p.m., and tickets will be sold at the door.

TREASURER’S REPORT

Treasurer Lee reported that he has spent the month working on a financial plan with the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, and the final plan will come before the board for approval at the November meeting.

The meeting adjourned at 7:46 p.m. following the tour of the South Field building. The Pettisville Board of Education will reconvene on Monday, November 9 at 7:00 p.m.