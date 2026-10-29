Highway Patrol Investigating Serious-Injury Crash In Defiance County

The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Delaware Township, Defiance County. The crash occurred at the intersection of Buckskin Road and The Bend Road at approximately 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota Camry was westbound on Buckskin Road. A 2019 Buick Enclave was eastbound on Buckskin Road. The driver of the Toyota Camry ran the stop sign and struck the Buick Enclave that had stopped and was making a left turn onto The Bend Road. The Toyota Camry continued off the right side of the roadway and struck a pole.

The Toyota Camry was operated by Adebusola G. Balogun, age 39, of Toledo. Mr. Balogun was not injured. The Buick Enclave was operated by Marion L. Woodring, age 78, of Defiance. Mrs. Woodring sustained serious injury and was taken by Life Flight to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo. Both drivers were wearing their safety belts at the time of the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware Township Fire Department, Life Flight, Toledo Edison and John’s Towing.

This crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to always wear your safety belt.

— Press Release

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