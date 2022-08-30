Pettisville @ Fayette Volleyball

Pettisville 3 Fayette 0

FAYETTE – The Blackbirds upped their record to 4-0 with a straight set win at Fayette. Leah Beck spearheaded the Pettisville attack by going 24/24 serving (4 aces) and added 11 digs.

Hannah Towns-Hall topped Fayette with a 17/22 hitting night and added 16 digs.

Pettisville d. Fayette 25-12, 25-10, 25-4

Pettisville (4-0) – Alli King: 15/15 serving, 8 assists, 4 digs; Liz Rochefort: 8 kills; Leah Beck 24/24 serving, 4 aces, 8 assists, 4 kills, 11 digs

Fayette (0-4) – Hannah Towns-Hall: 17/22 hitting, 4 kills, 16 digs, 15/15 receiving; Rebecca Stevenson: 21/29, 3 kills, 8 digs; Kelsie Storrs: 36/39 setting, 4 assists, 9/11 receiving; Kenadie Ramay: 27/28 setting, 4 assists

Junior Varsity: Pettisville 25-15, 25-9

