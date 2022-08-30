High School Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 30th, 2022

August 30, 2022

GIRLS SOCCER

Wauseon @ Archbold 5pm

Delta @ Swanton 5pm

Liberty Center @ Evergreen 5pm

Continental @ Bryan 7pm

BOYS SOCCER

Evergreen @ Rossford 7pm

VOLLEYBALL

Wauseon @ Bryan 4:45pm

Evergreen @ Liberty Center 4:45pm

Swanton @ Patrick Henry 4:45pm

Archbold @ Delta 5:30pm

Fayette @ North Central 5:30pm

Montpelier @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Edgerton @ Stryker 5:30pm

CROSS COUNTRY

Antwerp/Edgerton @ Edon 4:30pm

Delta @ Napoleon 5pm

GIRLS TENNIS

MVCD @ Archbold 4:30pm (OTCA Tournament)

Ottawa Hills @ Bryan 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold @ Antwerp w/Crestview 4:30pm

Evergreen @ Montpelier 4:30pm

Edgerton/Woodmore @ Wauseon 4:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Fayette @ Hilltop 4pm

Wauseon @ Toledo Christian 4pm

Pettisville @ Holgate 4pm

North Central @ Edon 4:30pm

Stryker @ Montpelier 4:30pm

 

