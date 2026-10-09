Pettisville FFA Alumni Announces Pumpkin Fest Contest Winners

PETTISVILLE, Ohio — Pettisville FFA Alumni and Friends conducted another successful Pumpkin Fest event in early October.
Along with food, games, face painting and auctions, many contests were held with the following winners:
Carved/Decorated Pumpkins: 1st, Phil King; 2nd, Cafeteria Ladies & Jayce Bevard; 3rd, Lacey Short.
Painted Pumpkins: 1st, Karen Lugbill; 2nd, Ellis Poulson; 3rd, Jenna Norman.
Fall Display: 1st, Jesse Aeschliman; 2nd, Jenae Lammers. There were no 6 years and under entries.
Business Pumpkins: 1st, Pettisville Grain Co.; 2nd, Boyers Construction; 3rd, Black Swamp Boots.
Teacher Pumpkins: 1st, Sarah Roper; 2nd, Joe Delphia; 3rd, Adam Wagner.
3-on-3 Basketball: Jude Boyers, Huxley Rufenacht and Evan Dunlap.
Elementary Dodgeball Winning Team: Travis Rychener, Will Waldvogel, Aubrey Zimmerman, Neely Nogosek, Lucas Hernandez and Hadley Dunlap.
Junior High Dodgeball Winning Team: Carter Rychener, Alec Genter, Ames Genter, Lucas Maldonado, Grace Ripke and Landri Rufenacht.
High School Dodgeball Winning Team: Jazlene Hernandez, Kynzie Rice, Landon Clark, Brantley Wagner, Theo Jimenez and Owen Baus.
— Press Release
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