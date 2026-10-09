High School Sports Scoreboard For October 8, 2026

VOLLEYBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Tinora 3, Wauseon 0
Archbold 3, Toledo Central Catholic 0
Miller City 3, Bryan 1
BBC
Stryker 3, Fayette 0
Pettisville 3, Holgate 1
Edon 3, Montpelier 0
North Central 3, Hilltop 0
BOYS SOCCER
NWOAL
Bryan 8, Delta 0
Liberty Center 1, Wauseon 0
Swanton 2, Archbold 0
TAAC
MVCD 3, Pettisville 2
NON-LEAGUE
Evergreen 1, Ottawa Hills 1
GIRLS SOCCER
NWOAL
Liberty Center 10, Swanton 0
NON-LEAGUE
Ottawa Hills 5, Evergreen 2
Toledo Christian 2, Delta 0
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