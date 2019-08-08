Pettisville Volleyball Coach Notches 200th Win

By James Pruitt

John Horning reached a milestone with his 200th win of his career. He is in the middle of his 12th year as varsity volleyball coach (He started in 8th grade and did some JV in the past as well). Horning graduated from Pettisville and attended Huntington University before coming to teach at Pettisville 21 years ago. He reached 100 wins in 2011.

What has been the key to his success? “A patient, loving and supportive wife, (Rachel), and sons, Austin, Josh and Luke.” Horning said. “I could and would not do it without them. “They are in the gym all the time with me and have been a great source of support. “I have had coaches who have been with me a long time: my wife Rachel and assistant/JV coach Rebecca Dorosz who I coached in high school. She teaches English at Pettisville. Horning said he has had some very athletic players who have bought into the concept of getting better every day (physical skills, mental toughness and developing team chemistry throughout the season.

He also credits having had a very supportive administration and community. “Brian Leppelmeier has been a great AD to work for and supports every part of our program,” Horning said. “We want to do things the right way and push to get better every day as coaches. We try and stay current with the game and attend clinics, scout and invest on and off the court to give our student-athletes the best opportunities to win in the game and become better people in the process.

“I think we have had some very competitive girls who come from supportive families who have bought in because they want to be the best they can be. I stress that every day you either get better or worse and it’s your job to get better and for the most part we have had girls who have done that. “It takes a lot of supportive and dedicated people for something like this to happen. I am blessed and honored to have the opportunity to teach, coach and live in the Pettisville School District.”

