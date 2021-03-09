Pioneer Man Arrested After Leading Montpelier Police On High Speed Chase

On March 9, 2021, Officer Austin Batt of the Montpelier Police Department, attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black in color, Volkswagen, while on N. Monroe St. in the Village of Montpelier.

The vehicle immediately fled from the officer and continued north on SR 576 at a very high rate and reckless speed. The officer lost sight of the suspect vehicle and then located the vehicle a short time later.

The suspect vehicle was involved in a single-car crash on CR 11 north of US 20. The vehicle went off the east side of CR 11 and came to rest within a field.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Garret Wagoner, 18418 CR 11, Pioneer, Ohio, who was found to have a felony warrant outstanding for his arrest, from Steuben County Indiana. The warrant is for Failure to Return to Lawful Detention.

The suspect was transported to the Montpelier Hospital for treatment. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (Post 20) assisted on scene with the crash investigation. The suspect was released and incarcerated on the felony warrant.

Additional charges of Felony Failure to Obey a Lawful Order/Signal, OVI, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Paraphernalia, and other miscellaneous traffic charges are pending Indictment. He was incarcerated at CCNO after release from the hospital.

Montpelier PD would like to thank the Williams Co. Central Communications, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pioneer Fire, Montpelier Fire, the Williams Co. EMS, and the Williams Co. Sheriff’s Office, for their assistance during this incident.

This incident remains under investigation.