Pioneer Mural Brings New Splash Of Pride To Crommer Park

By: Brenna White

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

A new mural celebrating Pioneer pride has officially been unveiled at Crommer Park behind the splash pad, the result of a collaborative effort between the Village of Pioneer and North Central High School art students.

The mural was “designed and painted by Cheyenne Sponsler, and her art students at North Central High School,” Pioneer resident Niki MacKinnon wrote. The village and High School Art Teacher Sponsler collaborated on the project to bring a fresh new look to an older building.

The colorful new mural features a patriotic red, white, and blue “Pioneer” design accented with stars and stripes, along with the phrase “Welcome to Pioneer” across the top. Located at Crommer Park, the installation was created over the winter months and recently completed for the public to enjoy.