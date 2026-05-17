Jane E. Carpenter (1948 – 2026)

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Jane E. Carpenter, 78 years of West Unity, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2026, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan.

Jane was born April 9, 1948, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edwin and Betty (Collamore) Roose.

She found joy in caring for her yard, tending to her flowers and watching birds.

Surviving are her two sons, Matthew (Amy) Kennedy of West Unity, and Jonathan Thim also of West Unity; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary “Pete” (Ron) Hausch of West Unity.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William Roose.

To honor Jane’s request, there will be no visitation or services. She will be buried in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, West Unity.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.