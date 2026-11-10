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PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves $50 Monthly Electric Credit For Residents

By No Comments8 Mins Read

The Pioneer Village Council approved several electric rate adjustments for residents during its Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, session, including a new $50 monthly rebate.

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