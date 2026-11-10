Charles “Chuck” A. Rupp (1937 – 2026)

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(Archbold Resident; Formerly Of Pettisville)

Charles “Chuck” Allen Rupp, age 89, of Archbold, and formerly of Pettisville, passed away on Nov. 8, 2026, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Chuck was born on Jan. 31, 1937, in Pettisville, to the late Harvey and Mary (Lantz) Rupp. Chuck was the youngest of 11 children.

He enjoyed sports, including his favorite sport, basketball, as well as baseball and track. During his senior year, he was a member of the first-team All-NWOhio basketball team as a point guard. He was drafted into the Army and served in Germany from 1960 to 1962.

In September 1964, he married the love of his life, Nancy (Wolfrum), and she survives. Together, they were blessed with three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, with one on the way.

He spent over 50 years at Wauseon Emmaus Lutheran Church, serving six years as an elder, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir. He was currently a member of St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.

He represented Wagner Motors in Rotary International, achieving 16 years of perfect attendance as a member of Wauseon Rotary. He served as treasurer, secretary and eventually president, earning the Paul Harris Fellow honor.

He was also recognized as the Fulton County Senior Center Volunteer of the Year. He and Nancy enjoyed spending their winters in Florida as snowbirds.

Surviving Chuck is his wife, Nancy; son, Chad A. (Amy) Rupp; daughter, Suzette M. (Jones Fay) Rupp; daughter, Michelle L. Rupp; grandchildren, Grace (Brett) Coburn, Rhette (Colton) Crocker, Lily (Hayden) Harrison, Kiefer Cauilan, Cy Rupp, Jackson Rupp and Eliza Zemelmann; great-grandchildren, Hendrix and Archer; and furry companion, Willow.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings, Glenford Rupp, Clela Nofziger, Ada Andrews, Maurice Rupp, Orville Rupp, Martha Huber, Catherine Leitner, Evelyn Ponitous, Dick Rupp and Ilva Robinson – Shaynak.

Visitation for Chuck will take place on Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold. A memorial service will begin at noon that day, with Pastor Steve Basselman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church or Fairlawn of Archbold.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Rupp family.